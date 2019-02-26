SAN ANTONIO — Sections of the Mission Reach of the San Antonio River went up in flames Monday from fires that were intentionally set. The San Antonio River Authority conducted a series of prescribed burns to improve the habitat in the area south of Southeast Military Drive.

The River Authority contracted with Raven Environmental Services, Inc. for the prescribed burn.

SARA's superintendent for the area, Justin Krobot, said, "In these ecosystems, fire has traditionally maintained the areas to promote native grasses, suppress the woody plants and promote rebuilding of the soil over time."

Krobot said preserving the native prairie grass environment is actually the best way to improve water quality for the river.

"Prairie grass is incredibly important. It helps slow down, soak in and spread out water. As rain falls, it hits the grasses and it will soak in," Krobot said.

Krobot said back in June, another prescribed burn session targeted non-native grass species. He said they hope the current effort will do more to promote native grasses.

"Fire helps us get ahead of those species and give our native species a level playing field," Krobot said. "They'll grow more. They'll produce more seed. And they'll be more robust and actually spread throughout."

Krobot said a landscape with more native species is the goal of their efforts.

"This is what we're trying to do to mimic what would naturally be here. Restore what would naturally be here on the river," he said.

Captain Brian Stanush, with the San Antonio Fire Department was one of many firefighters on scene to make sure the burn was accomplished safely. Stanush said in addition to all the benefits to the ecosystem, the event provides valuable training for firefighters.

"There's no better training than live fire training, so we're definitely getting a benefit also," he said.

Stanush said being on an active fire scene is a chance for firefighters to work together with all the tools in their arsenal.

"You have water. You have firefighters with pumps and hoses and then you have regular hand tools, guys with shovels and Pulaskis and stuff like that, the old-fashioned way, just digging and putting the fire out by digging it out."

Stanush said using a lawn blower is a relatively new technique.

"Something new that's come about, you know, here recently, is actually the blower, just blowing the fire away from the control line and keeping it inside, and they work really well and you can use fire to put fire out as well," Stanush said.

Stanush said another benefit of the multi-agency effort was building relationships between people from organizations that need to work together.

Krobot said he would encourage anyone who cares about river recreation to learn more about the project at the SARA website.