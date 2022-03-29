Firefighters working to put out blaze near downtown

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The house was said to be under renovations.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters are working to put out a blaze near downtown, officials say.

It started around 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Omaha Street near South Hackberry.

The house was said to be under renovations, but the fire destroyed it. Neighbors say they are suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the fire and suspect a serial arsonist is on the loose.

Officials haven't given a cause of the fire, and there were no injuries reported.