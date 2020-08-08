Firefighters work to free driver from car

According to a spokesperson with SAPD, the crash began when a Ford Mustang ran a red light along Hunt Lane.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were taken to the hospital and one person was evaluated for DWI following a crash on the west side.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to a major accident at Hunt Lane and 151 around 2 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, crews found three cars that were involved in the crash, along with one person trapped inside of a minivan.

SAFD quickly went to work cutting the person out of the vehicle. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

An official with SAPD said that the Ford Mustang was driving down Hunt Lane and the minivan was traveling along 151 access road. The Mustang ran a red light and slammed into the minivan causing it to roll onto its side and into a black pickup that sitting at the red light.

The driver of the Mustang was detained at the scene and was evaluated for DWI.

The passenger in the Mustang was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.