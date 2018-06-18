As fast as flames can tear through tinder, firefighters have to be ready to respond.

In the summer, the sun’s rays add a new hazard. Crews have no time to deal with heat exhaustion, as they work to protect life and property.

One of the factors that adds to the fatigue level is all of their gear. Generally, the items weigh 60 pounds and needs to be put on in a matter of seconds.

The San Antonio Fire Department has a policy to prevent heat stress. Weather reports are important. When the “feels like” temperature is between 91 and 105 degrees, SAFD is on a level one response.

Commanders are required to keep a close eye on firefighters to make sure they're not overheating. If the temperature soars higher than 105, crews go to a level 2. Additional firefighters are brought in for the extreme heat.

“We throw more staffing at the fire that way our firefighters can perform their duties they can come out faster we can send in fresh crews in while they go to rehab,” said SAFD spokesperson Joe Arrington.

“Once they get into the rehab policy, that’s where we get rehydrated whether it’s just drinking water or Gatorade or IVs if needed. [They’re] going to get vitals checked so blood pressure, temperature, pulse… and a longer chance to stay in rehab and cool your core body temperature down."

Temperatures inside burning buildings can reach 700 degrees and beyond. It’s not just fire calls that can be dangerous.

“Fire we can see, but the silent one that sneaks up on us is when we’re at an accident scene and we’re out in the sun,” said Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jerry Bialick

Water is truly a firefighter’s best friend.

“Eating right, hydrating, drink drink drink, use water,” said Chief Bialick.

The crews stay away from sugary drinks and alcohol in their off time. They’re also trained to listen to their bodies. Fire officers who act as managers on the scene keep an eye out for signs of fatigue.

“I got pulled off a line one time, I wanted to go back in, they were like no, you’re going to rehab and when your blood pressure gets under control, your pulse and respiration and everything else then we’ll let you go,” said Chief Bialick.

© 2018 KENS