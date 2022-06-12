Fire at abandoned building may have been started by homeless trying to stay warm, battalion chief says

The structure was abandoned, according to the battalion chief, so he thinks that homeless people possibly trying to stay warm is what started the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters suspect arson may be to blame for a fire in an abandoned building southwest of downtown early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4:43 a.m. on the 800 block of W Southcross at Shelby Drive.

Officials say the building was abandoned and they were able to knock it out quickly.

The battalion chief believes that some homeless people who were trying to stay warm may have started the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Arson is investigating.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.