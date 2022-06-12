Fire at abandoned building may have been started by homeless trying to stay warm, battalion chief says

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters suspect arson may be to blame for a fire in an abandoned building southwest of downtown early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 4:43 a.m. on the 800 block of W Southcross at Shelby Drive.
Officials say the building was abandoned and they were able to knock it out quickly.
The battalion chief believes that some homeless people who were trying to stay warm may have started the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Arson is investigating.
