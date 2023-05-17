Firefighters rescue woman trapped inside car in fast-moving high water

Officials once again remind everyone to "turn around, don't drown!"

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It was a scary situation for a woman stuck in quick moving, high water on the northeast side of town late Tuesday.

Police were called out to I-35 at Salado Creek Greenway around 9:45 p.m. for a high water rescue.

While they were helping the man, a young woman came and told police that her friend was in a flooded-out vehicle in fast-moving water. This second incident was directly across from the location of the initial stalled out vehicle, on I-35 South, so crews quickly redirected their attention to help her.

SAFD walked to the victim trapped in fast moving currents, secured her to them, then escorted her to safety.

No injuries were reported in this incident, and no citations were issued.

But officials have a reminder for everyone. If you see high water, turn around… don’t drown.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.