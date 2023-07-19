Crews were able to find the frightened K-9 amid the heavy smoke and flames.

TUCKER, Ga. — DeKalb County firefighters jumped into action to rescue a dog from a burning home Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials said it happened at a home along Midvale Road in Tucker at 3:40 p.m. Crews said they saw smoke and flames coming from the two-story home when they arrived.

Residents told firefighters that one of their dogs may be still inside. Crews were able to find the frightened K-9 and reunite him with his owners.

You can check out the happy reunion below.

"The residents were very grateful that we were able to locate their best friend! Luckily everyone made it out of the home without injury," DeKalb County Fire Rescue said in a social media post.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.