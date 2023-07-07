Firefighters quickly put out fire at Korean restaurant on the northeast side

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. at a restaurant on Austin Highway.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a Korean restaurant on the northeast side of San Antonio Friday morning.

Fire officials say there was a grease fire in the kitchen that spread to a vent over the stove and then into the ceiling.

The fire caused only minor damage to the restaurant, officials said.

The restaurant was closed at the time, so luckily, no one was hurt. There is no word on whether the restaurant will open to customers Friday.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

