Firefighters quickly extinguish house fire on east side

SAFD says the home was unoccupied.

SAN ANTONIO — An east-side home was heavily damaged by a late-night fire, SAFD says.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Dawson Street near N New Braunfels Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a fire.

Firefighters were able to work quickly to get the flames under control to stop it from spreading to other homes nearby.

The home was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

No word on the amount of damages caused by the fire although the home did sustain moderate smoke and water damage, according to SAFD.

Arson and Fire investigators were called out to investigate what started the fire.

This is a developing story.

