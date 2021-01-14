Firefighters put out own engine after it catches fire during trip back to station

According to an official with the Bexar County Emergency Services District, Engine 164 was heading back to the station around 2 a.m. Thursday when its engine caught

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters had all of the right equipment to put out flames when their engine caught fire early Thursday morning.

According to an official with the Bexar County Emergency Services District, Engine 164 was heading back to the station around 2 a.m. Thursday when its engine caught fire.

The crew inside began smelling smoke and pulled over near the intersection of Gen Mont and Glen Haven. When they got out of the truck, the crew said that fire started coming out from the wheel wall.

The firefighters worked quickly to put out the flames by stretching a line from their truck and putting out the fire engine.

The engine was disabled and had to be towed back to the station.

According to an official with Bexar Co. ESD a malfunction occurred in the drivetrain causing a fire in the back wheels of the truck. The damages are estimated to be around $10,000.