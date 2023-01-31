Firefighters met with heavy flames at vacant building west of downtown

Officials believe it may have been started by transients just trying to stay warm.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters were met with heavy flames when they arrived at an empty building west of downtown just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

SAFD was called out to the 3400 block of El Paso St. for reports of a fire.

When first responders arrived, they were met with heavy flames coming from inside the vacant structure.

They were able to extinguish the fire quickly and are happy to report there were no injuries.

The fire may have been started by transients just trying to stay warm, according to the batallion chief.

The fire will be investigated to try and determine how it started and who might be responsible.

No word on dollar amount of damages.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL STORIES:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.