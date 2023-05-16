Firefighters met with heavy flames at building fire on west side of town

Officials say the fire started outside and spread to the roof then the second floor.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a fire in a west side building late Monday evening that officials believe may have been started by homeless people camping nearby.

Crews were called out to an empty building on the 1400 block of SW 19th Street around 11 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters had a tough time getting into the building and had to remove boards and spray water through window bars.

Officials say the fire started outside and spread to the roof then the second floor.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are now looking into the cause but the chief says it was likely caused by transients camping out near the building.

No word on the estimate of damages caused by the fire.

