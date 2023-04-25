Firefighters knock down strip mall fire quickly

The Battalion Chief says that the fire was a quick knock down, and no firefighters or civilians were injured in the short-lived blaze.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A fire at an eastside strip mall was knocked down quickly, SAFD says.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 1500 block of S. Hackberry.

When SAFD arrived they found the single-story structure in flames in one of the five units inside the building.

The Battalion Chief says that the fire was a quick knock down, and no firefighters or civilians were injured in the short-lived blaze.

There was some damage to neighboring units, but it was mostly due to smoke and water, according to the Chief.

CPS Energy is there inspecting for potential damage to electrical hardware.

Arson investigators will be checking it out.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.