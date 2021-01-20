Firefighters face unexpected challenge at east-side house fire

When crews arrived on the scene, they quickly discovered the home belonged to a hoarder.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters responded to a challenging fire overnight on the city's east side.

Around 2:45 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department showed up to fight a house fire in the 200 block of Westfall Avenue near South Hackberry Street.

According to SAFD, the home was a "hoarder home," which made fighting the fire more difficult.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the attic of a single-story wood frame house and flames began to vent through the roof.

We're told the man who lives inside the home was able to escape from the fire before crews arrived without getting injured.