There were no reported injuries, and arson is investigating, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters put out a fire at a northwest side business Sunday night, officials said.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a building on Babcock Road just after 11 p.m. for the fire.

Officials said the fire was coming from the roof near the back of the building. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out.

There was no one inside and no reported injuries, officials said.