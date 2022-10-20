Heavy Rescue called in to extricate wrong-way driver from truck

The Heavy Rescue team was called in and it took approximately 15 minutes to extricate the victim.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio firefighters had to cut open a truck to save a wrong-way driver trapped inside his vehicle following a crash early Thursday morning.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. on San Pedro at Contour Drive in Olmos Park.

When first responders arrived, they found the truck laying on its side with the driver trapped inside.

The Heavy Rescue team was called in to extricate the driver from his truck, which took approximately 15 minutes.

He was rushed to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to police.

Witnesses said the man was driving the wrong way on San Pedro at a high rate of speed just past Basse Road when he drove into oncoming traffic and ran into a concrete fence.

They called police for help.

