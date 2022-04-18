Firefighters confirm one person is dead after fire on the south side

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters said one person died after a fire at a mixed-use building on the south side early Monday morning.
Fire crews arrived to the building just before 5 a.m. to find a fully involved fire. At one point, the fire spread so much, the firefighters had to "go defensive", meaning everyone had to leave the building.
Later, firefighters were able to re-enter the building, which is when they found someone had died.
The building is described as being a business in the front and a living space in the back.
The fire department is still investigating and further details will be added as they are received.