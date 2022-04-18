Firefighters confirm one person is dead after fire on the south side

Fire crews arrived to the building just before 5 a.m. to find a fully involved fire.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters said one person died after a fire at a mixed-use building on the south side early Monday morning.

At one point, the fire spread so much, the firefighters had to "go defensive", meaning everyone had to leave the building.

Later, firefighters were able to re-enter the building, which is when they found someone had died.

The building is described as being a business in the front and a living space in the back.