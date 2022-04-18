x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Firefighters confirm one person is dead after fire on the south side

Fire crews arrived to the building just before 5 a.m. to find a fully involved fire.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters said one person died after a fire at a mixed-use building on the south side early Monday morning.

Fire crews arrived to the building just before 5 a.m. to find a fully involved fire. At one point, the fire spread so much, the firefighters had to "go defensive", meaning everyone had to leave the building.

Later, firefighters were able to re-enter the building, which is when they found someone had died. 

The building is described as being a business in the front and a living space in the back.

The fire department is still investigating and further details will be added as they are received.

Related Articles