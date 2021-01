The fire broke out near downtown around 3 p.m. Monday. Smoke could be seen from far away as crews rushed to the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire on the city's east side that started Monday afternoon.

Crews responded around 3:15 p.m. to the 1400 block of Lamar Street, a few blocks south of I-35 near downtown.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from far away as Chopper 5 flew above the home.