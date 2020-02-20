SAN ANTONIO — Two men were freed from an 18-wheeler that rolled over early Thursday morning.

According to officials with SAPD, the accident happened just after 12 a.m. Thursday in the 8100 block of S IH-35.

Upon arrival, crews found the semi rolled on its side with two people still inside.

Firefighters with SAFD had to bust the sunroof to free them from the semi.

According to officials with SAPD, the semi hydroplaned causing the driver to lose control and the semi to flip.

The occupants were not injured.