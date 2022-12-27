Firefighters believe apartment fire started in HVAC displacing two from their home

The fire spread to the attic but was quickly contained to just one unit of the building.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire forced two tenants out of their west-side apartment late Monday evening.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. at a complex in the 1700 block of Castroville Road. When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire inside a single apartment unit.

The Battalion Chief said the fire may have started from the HVAC heating/cooling system, then spread into the attic. Thankfully, it was contained to just one unit in the building.

Fire investigators will look into exactly what caused the fire. CPS Energy was on the scene repairing damaged wires caused from the fire.

No injuries were reported.

