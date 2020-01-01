SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters had a hard time putting out the flames at a house fire north of downtown early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. on West French Place.

There were no injuries and everyone made it out safely. Firefighters were able to save the family's pets.

But, fire crews say it was difficult to fight the fire due to the home's metal roof.

The cause of the fire is not known. Crews estimate the fire caused about $100,000 worth of damage.

