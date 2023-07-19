Firefighters battle fire in vacant home

A battalion chief says crews worked hard to keep the fire from spreading to surrounding homes.

SAN ANTONIO — An early morning fire threatened homes in a south-side neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 1:09 a.m. on the 300 block of E Southcross. Firefighters arrived to find flames roaring from the single-story home.

A battalion chief says crews worked hard to keep the fire from spreading to surrounding homes.

They were successful because there was only minor damage to a neighbor's car.

Fire investigators say this is a vacant home so they are working to figure out what sparked the fire.

No word on the amount of damages caused by the fire.

