Firefighters battle fire at vacant credit union building

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews worked to put out a fire at a vacant credit union building on the northwest side early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say they saw smoke showing when they responded to the building in the 3100 block of Wurzbach around 6 a.m.

The battalion chief on the scene says crews launched an "offensive attack" on the source of the fire and it was contained to one room outside the main lobby. He said there was evidence that someone, possibly a homeless person, was inside just before the fire started, but they are still investigating.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

