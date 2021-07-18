Firefighters battle fire at car dealership

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time but arson and fire investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters battled a fire at a car dealership early Sunday morning, officials said.

Just after 1 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2700 block of Southwest Military Drive for a structure fire at an auto dealership, authorities say.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they said there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the office building. Fire crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

