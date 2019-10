SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews with SAFD arrived to flames shooting through the rood of a west side home around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

According to a spokesperson with SAFD, the home, located in the 800 block of Westleaf, sustained heavy damage before firefighters were able to get control.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

Damages to the home were estimated to be around $40,000.