Families, pets escape fire at apartment complex on city's southeast side

There were no injuries reported, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — Dozens of residents at a southeast-side apartment were seen standing outside after firefighters put out a fire Monday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a first-floor apartment fire at a complex located in the 4700 block of Stringfellow Drive.

The fire did not spread and was put out. No injuries were reported, SAFD said. But, firefighters on the scene did help rescue pets that were left behind as people rushed to safety.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.