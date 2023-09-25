Firefighter rescues kitten trapped in storm drain

x
SEGUIN, Texas — A firefighter in Seguin rescued a tiny kitten that fell into a storm drain Sunday night.

First responders were dispatched to the 900 block of E College for reports of an animal trapped in the storm sewer.

Credit: Seguin Police Department
Firefighter Alonzo Jackson with Station 3 Engine 3 went down into the storm drain and safely rescued the tiny feline and brought it to safety.

Credit: Seguin Police Department
The Seguin Police Department thanked the Seguin Fire Department for helping rescue this little guy on their Facebook page.

Great job, everyone!

Credit: Seguin Police Department
