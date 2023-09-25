Firefighter rescues kitten trapped in storm drain

First responders were dispatched to the 900 block of E College for reports of an animal trapped in the storm sewer Sunday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEGUIN, Texas — A firefighter in Seguin rescued a tiny kitten that fell into a storm drain Sunday night.

First responders were dispatched to the 900 block of E College for reports of an animal trapped in the storm sewer.

Firefighter Alonzo Jackson with Station 3 Engine 3 went down into the storm drain and safely rescued the tiny feline and brought it to safety.

The Seguin Police Department thanked the Seguin Fire Department for helping rescue this little guy on their Facebook page.

Great job, everyone!

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.