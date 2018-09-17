COLORADO SPRINGS — Hundreds of San Antonio firefighters traveled to Colorado Springs this weekend to memorialize their fallen brother, Scott Deem. The experience also strengthened the firefighter’s bond of brotherhood.

The International Association of Fire Fighter’s (IAFF) Fallen Firefighter memorial service is held in Colorado Springs every September. It’s a time to grieve and pay respect but it also bolsters camaraderie between San Antonio firefighters and those manning stations across the country.

American and Canadian pipers and drummers worked as one band to pay homage to their fallen brothers and sisters.

”The entire weekend and every event, it gives us the opportunity to network and to meet with other fire departments,“ said Jesse Davila, a member of the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Honor Guard.

Standing shoulder to shoulder, the firefighters are truly a family. They stick together in the bad times and the good.

“We can console each other so emotionally and mentally we can move forward because a lot of people forget the stresses of the job and the resulting PTSD that we experience every time we make a call.,” said SAPFF President Chief Christopher Steele. “This helps them with the environment of Colorado and the mountains in the backdrop and the great weather, it kind of helps us decompress, to destress and do it together with other fellow firefighters and our loved ones.”

The firefighters’ talents are used to mourn the fallen but also to thank Colorado Springs for hosting the proceedings.

Thousands of firefighters from across the US & Canada are in Colorado Springs to honor their brothers who died in 2017. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/nlgN4Lx08Q — Leah Durain (@LeahDurain) September 15, 2018

Nightly parades give the firefighters a chance to interact with the community. When the weekend is over, the firefighters return to Texas with unforgettable memories and a deeper bond.

