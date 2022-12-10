Fired SAPD officer bonds out, awaiting next steps in shooting of 17-year-old

Erik Cantu remains on life-support and unresponsive while showing improvements in oxygen levels, according to the family attorney.

SAN ANTONIO — While Erik Cantu is fighting for his life in the hospital, former San Antonio police officer James Brennand is out on bond while authorities finalize the investigation.

Brennand turned himself into authorities Tuesday after warrants were issued for his arrest following the shooting of 17-year-old Cantu on Oct. 2. Police charged Brennand with two county of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Brennand bonded out at 4 a.m.

“In San Antonio we have a long history of officers not being charged for potentially criminal conduct, so this is not the first time but it’s extremely rare,” said San Antonio attorney and legal analyst Joseph Hoelscher.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office is now waiting for SAPD to conclude its investigation so the Civil Rights Division can fully review the case before presenting to a grand jury.

“If it comes through the grand jury, then the next step will be a pre-hearing where evidence that should be exchanged. They should then begin expressing plea bargaining’s,” Hoelscher said.

Police body-cam video shows Brennand opening Cantu’s car door and demanding him to exit the parked vehicle in a McDonald’s parking lot. Cantu, who’s eating a burger at the time, proceeds to back up and drive off while Brennand fires his gun several times.

McManus made it clear the shooting was unjustified and a clear violation of policy. He said Brennand was certified to patrol on his own after completing 15 weeks while accompanied by a field training officer.

“This was a failure for one individual police officer. It had nothing to do with our policies. Policies did not allow that. Trainings did not teach that,” McManus said during a Tuesday press conference.