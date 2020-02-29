SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County deputy who had been working to get his job back after being fired in early 2019 was involved in an alleged DWI crash in northwest San Antonio Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KENS 5 that Hugh Anderson was the driver in the collision near Nantucket and Old Forge drives. In March of 2019, he was one of several individuals fired from BCSO; his termination was the result of "conduct unbecoming of an officer," officials said at the time.

Sheriff Javier Salazar in 2019 said Anderson's termination stemmed from an alleged assault incident at an H-E-B in 2018.