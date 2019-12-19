SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire at IDEA Ingram Hills Academy on the city's northwest side.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Majestic Drive.

Nearly 40 units were called to the fire around 11:15 a.m.

SAFD officials told KENS 5 that as of 11:35 a.m., the fire is under control.

It started on the roof due to on-going construction at the school where a construction worker was welding, authorities said.

Kids were evacuated to a park area near the academy. A spokesperson with IDEA said parents can pick up their kids at Joan Price Park or a training center on the corner of Majestic and Ingram.

"Earlier today part of the roof of our Phase 2 construction site at IDEA Ingram Hills caught fire. The fire was contained quickly. Our students and staff were immediately evacuated to a nearby training center and park and all are safe and uninjured. Parents are en route to pick up their children. We will communicate with parents by the end of today when classes will resume. We thank the San Antonio Fire Department for their swift action, diligence, and partnership. We will continue cooperating with their investigation," said IDEA Communications Manager Jennifer Flores.

An email will be sent to parents with more information.

No injuries were reported.

