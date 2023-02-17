Fire breaks out inside vacant home west of downtown San Antonio

Crews said there is a "high probability" that homeless people were trying to stay warm inside the abandoned house.

SAN ANTONIO — A vacant house went up in flames west of downtown. And authorities say they've responded to the same house several times.

The fire broke out before 2:30 a.m. on Friday in the 600 block of Torreon Street.

The San Antonio Fire Department said they had to remove nails from boarded up doors and windows to get into the home. Once inside, crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

No people were found inside the home, and no injuries were reported.

Crews said there is a "high probability" that homeless people were trying to stay warm inside the abandoned house when the fire began to spread.

