Emergency crews battle fire in vacant home on south side

The cause of the fire has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews battled a blaze in a vacant home late Tuesday night on the south side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident occurred at the 1200 block of March Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire Officials say the bulk of the fire was knocked down quickly but the location was difficult to check for victims since the house was boarded up.

The home was vacant and no injuries were reported.