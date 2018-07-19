SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association announced a lawsuit against the City of San Antonio on Thursday. The group says the lawsuit is meant to protect their First Amendment rights.

Recently, the fire union collected thousands of signatures in a petition drive to change the city charter. During that time, the union claims the city forced them to stay in so-called "Free Speech Zones", which the union says puts limits on their free speech. The union has hired a Houston law firm for the lawsuit.

MORE: ⬇️ The San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association has hired a Houston law firm. The attorney says this is a basic First Amendment issue. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/0yh3zpDBls — Henry RamosTV (@HenryRamosTV) July 19, 2018

This all comes after the Texas Supreme Court refused back in June to hear a lawsuit filed by the city regarding the "Evergreen Clause". The clause allows the terms of the last contract to remain for ten years after it expires, if there is no other agreed-upon contract. The last contract expired in 2014, meaning that contract can remain in place until 2024 if the city and the union do not agree to a new contract. The city filed a lawsuit claiming the Evergreen Clause was unconstitutional.

There has been a lengthy and heated battle over healthcare benefits since that contract expired. The city says it can no longer pay for the full cost of health benefits for the firefighters and their dependents, as it had been under the previous contract. No agreement has yet been reached.

© 2018 KENS