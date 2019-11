SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters were called out to a duplex in the 5100 block of Baum Road just before 4 this morning.

According to a spokesperson with SAFD, the man got home from work and went to bed, but began to smell smoke a few minutes later.

The man was able to get out of his home, but the fire reportedly tore through both sides of the duplex.

The resident said he believes that his sweater caught fire while in the closet.

Damages are estimated to be around $30,000.