San Antonians working for a safer community meet following fire that started behind bowling alley

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from breaching the building.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Once firefighters were able to make their way into a tiny, hard to reach easement behind the Ponderosa Lanes bowling alley on Goliad Road Sunday night, they made quick work of the garbage fire they found at the back door of the structure.

The fire, in a hidden homeless camp, was fueled by mattresses, bedding and piles of personal property and trash.

People who live just a few feet away across a chain link fence said they were afraid the wind would drive the flames into their homes at the New Riviera Apartments.

The homeless camp that nearly burned a bowling alley Sunday night #KENS5 pic.twitter.com/uHdDaT9y3t — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) August 1, 2022

Some neighbors, who are accustomed to the steady flow of foot traffic by homeless people in the area, said while they feel for those who are on the streets, they're also fearful for the consequences of open cooking fires and discarded cigarettes that can quickly turn dangerous.

Monday afternoon, in advance of a neighborhood meeting, an outreach worker from the city and two San Antonio police officers were walking the area, gathering information and offering help for anyone who would like assistance in finding a better housing solution.