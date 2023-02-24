Fire spreads to nearby homes, leaving significant damage

At one point, there were about 30 units called to the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire broke out inside a south-side home, and the flames spread to other nearby houses, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

At one point, there were about 30 units called to the scene on West Highland Boulevard where they found a home fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities believe the home may have been vacant. The home on the left that was affected by the fire is an AirBnb. An elderly man was able to make it out of the home that is on the right.

Crews did run into some issues when a power line fell onto a fence. However, no injuries have been reported. It's unclear what led to the fire.

