Fire spreads from shed to home, completely destroying both structures

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

SAN ANTONIO — A fast-moving fire completely destroyed a home Saturday night, after the flames quickly spread from a shed to the house.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Beech St. on the west side of San Antonio.

According to officials on scene, when firefighters arrived on the scene, heavy flames and smoke were coming from the property. Firefighters tried to make a quick attack on the fire but it spread from a shed to the main home on the property.

Both structures were completely destroyed by the fire. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the flames under control. Officials believe the occupants were not home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Arson and fire investigators were called to the scene to conduct their investigation.

The home is a complete loss, but no estimate on the dollar amount was provided.

No other details were given.

