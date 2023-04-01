Fire destroys home; firefighter taken to hospital with sprained ankle

It took around 20 to 25 minutes to get the fire under control.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A house partially collapsed after a fire on the city's east side, San Antonio Fire Department Public Information Officer Joe Arrington said.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1200 block of Denver Boulevard.

Arrington said the flames reached anywhere from 15 to 20 feet above the structure, and when crews arrived, they could feel the heat coming from the home.

However, no one was home at the time. But, a firefighter was injured in what SAFD believes is a sprained ankle; he was taken to a local hospital.

It took around 20 to 25 minutes to get the fire under control. Crews were able to contain the flames so no other homes were affected. The fire station that responded is one block away from the home, so crews were able to work quickly, despite the challenge.

Arrington said it's believed that one person lives there. His family was seen outside the home. If he needs assistance, SAFD said they will contact the Red Cross.

The home is believed to be a total loss and authorities are investigating the cause.