Fire shoots through roof of Terrell Hills home

Firefighters from multiple companies battled the blaze for more than six hours.

SAN ANTONIO — A massive fire at a Terrell Hills home had flames shooting through the roof at one point Saturday night.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. on the 900 block of Wiltshire Avenue.

Fire crews from several agencies, including Terrell Hills, Alamo Heights, and Fort Sam Houston responded to the huge fire.

The Bexar County Appraisal District says the 5,000 square foot house is valued at $1.6 million and was built in 1951.

No word on what may have caused the blaze or the total amount of damages caused.

This is a developing story.

