Fire severely damages south-side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO — Crews worked quickly to extinguish a house fire on the city's south side late Tuesday.

Firefighters got the call around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a home on fire in the 100 block of Clovis Place near Pleasanton Road.

Officials say two rooms suffered heavy damage because crews had a tough time getting to them, but they were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Fire crews checked for any sign of fire in the attic, but luckily the fire didn't spread up there.

Thankfully, nobody was home when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are now looking into the cause.

