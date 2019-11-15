NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A fire has appeared to reignite at the site of the popular Wurstfest in New Braunfels.

An eyewitness sent in this photo of the reignited fire just after 6:30 a.m. Friday.

KENS 5

We don't have any details on what caused the fire to reignite or any word on injuries at this time.

Thursday night's fire started at the festival grounds before 8 p.m.

The New Braunfels Professional Firefighters Association was warning people to stay away from the area.

No word on how much damage was caused but we do know that no one was hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated as our crew gathers more information.