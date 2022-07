The fire at the abandoned driving range originally started Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire at an abandoned golf driving range re-ignited on the far northeast side Monday morning, officials say.

The fire originally started Sunday at the golf range located on Mountain Vista Drive which is near 1604 and Judson. When the fire first started, officials were not able to get inside because the roof had collapsed.

The cause of the fire is unclear and officials noted the driving range had been closed for some time.