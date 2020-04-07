Fire ravages assisted living complex

A fire broke out around 11 p.m. Friday at the Palacio Del Sol Housing apartment complex.

SAN ANTONIO — A couple of residents were treated after a fire broke out at the Palacio Del Sol Housing assisted living facility/apartment complex Friday night.

According to an official with SAFD, a fire broke out in the 400 block of N Frio around 11 p.m.

At the scene, fire crews located heavy fire on one side of the building. A second alarm was declared and additional crews arrived.

The fire crews made a quick interior attack, sparing most of the building from fire damage.

Everyone was safely evacuated from the structure.

A couple of residents were treated at the scene by EMS and released.