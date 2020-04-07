Fire ravages assisted living complex

SAN ANTONIO — A couple of residents were treated after a fire broke out at the Palacio Del Sol Housing assisted living facility/apartment complex Friday night.
According to an official with SAFD, a fire broke out in the 400 block of N Frio around 11 p.m.
At the scene, fire crews located heavy fire on one side of the building. A second alarm was declared and additional crews arrived.
The fire crews made a quick interior attack, sparing most of the building from fire damage.
Everyone was safely evacuated from the structure.
A couple of residents were treated at the scene by EMS and released.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.