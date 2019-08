SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters were called to a house on the southwest side to find it completely engulfed in flames

The incident took place Monday around 10:15 p.m. in the 8600 block of White Star Drive near Pearsall Park.

Authorities said heavy flames were coming through the roof, causing it to cave in, estimating around $100,000 in damages.

No one was home at the time when neighbors reported the fire. Arson arrived on scene to investigate.