Fire officials investigating two overnight house fires in San Antonio

No injuries were reported in either fire.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire officials are investigating two house fires that happened overnight in San Antonio.

The first fire happened around 2:10 a.m. in the 700 block of Harriman Place. The San Antonio Fire Department said they found a vacant house on Harriman that was smoking. Fire crews put the fire out and prevented it from spreading to nearby homes.

The battalion chief said it's unclear what caused the fire, but the fire home suffered severe damage as a result.

The second fire happened at 2:30 in the 9100 block of Ranch Corner. SAFD said a woman woke up to an orange glow in her home and was able to get herself and her dog out of the home.

The fire started on the back patio and quickly spread to the interior of the home and the attic.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out before it destroyed the home, but it's estimated that it cost about $140,000 in damage.