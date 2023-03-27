Woman in custody after allegedly setting fires in northwest San Antonio

Arson investigators are now trying to determine if the woman is a suspect in a fire that happened in a homeowner's backyard.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman in her 50s was taken into custody after allegedly starting fires on the city's northwest side.

The San Antonio Police Department said they received complaints of the woman trying to set things on fire. As authorities were looking for her, they received reports of a backyard shed that was fully engulfed in flames.

The shed was built by the homeowner as a workspace. Neighbors had called for help, and a person was home, but did not see the fire.

When they went outside, they found the workspace had been completely destroyed, and the fire had spread to the fence, as well as a bathroom that was attached to the shed.

Arson investigators are now trying to determine if the woman is a suspect in this fire.

