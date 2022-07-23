Residents within a two-mile radius were asked to evacuate Saturday afternoon and were allowed to return in the evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday evening that all evacuees asked to leave their homes due to the wildfire are now allowed to return.

Williamson County authorities first reported a 100-acre fire in Liberty Hill early Saturday afternoon. That fire has since burned through 500 acres and was 25% contained as of 8:25 a.m. Sunday morning. The Texas A&M Forest Service tweeted minutes later that the forward progression of the fire had been stopped.

Fire crews on Sunday will work to hold the northern edge of the fire where a dozer line was established on Saturday night. Crews will also work to build a fire line on the south edge.

The fire started on Tower Road near Lake Georgetown. That's northeast of State Highway 29 and Highway 183. The Georgetown Fire Department later confirmed that the fire had spread across the lake. The Texas A&M Forest Service is calling it the San Gabriel Fire.

Residents within a two-mile radius of the fire were evacuated. Santa Rita Middle School was set up as a shelter for those being evacuated. The City of Liberty Hill said more than 1,600 residents were notified of the fire and 200 homes were evacuated.

The Georgetown Fire Department, the Liberty Hill Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service are responding along with Travis County STAR Flight and other surrounding departments. A total of 22 agencies responded with nine aircraft and at least two helicopters.

No injuries or structure damage were reported.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravel said in a brief update that he will look into enhancing the burn ban already in place and adding more restrictions.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Update: the #SanGabrielFire in Williamson County is an estimated 500 acres and 25% contained. Forward progression has been stopped at this time. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 24, 2022