SAFD: Fire near downtown may have been intentionally set

Fire crews said they arrived to find a pile of pallets burning against the Moore Supply Warehouse.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department had to work fast to keep a fire from spreading inside a building northwest of downtown.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday on Ruiz Street.

Fire crews said they arrived to find a pile of pallets burning against the Moore Supply Warehouse.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire. They said there was some damage to the outside of the building.

Officers said they believe the fire was set intentionally. No arrests have been reported.