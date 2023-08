Officials say multiple units are working the scene and for people to avoid the area.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire and emergency officials are working to put out a brush fire in Medina County Saturday evening, according to their Facebook page.

Officials responded to the scene on CR 265 just north of FM 2676 around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The post says the fire is estimated to be around 175 acres and aircraft from the Texas A&M Forestry Service are on the scene.

